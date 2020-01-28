A man was injured Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Salem, officials said.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Lafayette and Leach streets at 7:16 p.m., Salem Police Lieutenant Brian Gilligan said in a brief phone interview.
The man was transported to a Boston-area hospital with unknown injuries, Gilligan said.
He is believed to be in his mid-20s.
The incident remains under investigation.
