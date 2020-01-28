fb-pixel

A man was injured Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Salem, officials said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lafayette and Leach streets at 7:16 p.m., Salem Police Lieutenant Brian Gilligan said in a brief phone interview.

The man was transported to a Boston-area hospital with unknown injuries, Gilligan said.

He is believed to be in his mid-20s.

The incident remains under investigation.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.