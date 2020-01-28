Angelo Zelandi was last seen in Jamaica Plain, Stoneham police said in a statement.

Stoneham police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday , officials said.

Police said he is 6 feet, 1 inch and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

There are no signs of foul play, according to police.

Anyone with information about Zelandi is asked to contact Stoneham police at (781) 438-1215.

