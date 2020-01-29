Along with a public golf course, Franklin Park includes a popular zoo and an athletic stadium used by high school football and soccer teams. There is an open-air performance space, along with playground and picnic areas. The city year completed a $7.8 million project to renovate its pathways and entrance.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced last year that $28 million from the sale of Winthrop Street Garage would be used to develop the master plan for the 485-acre park designed by Frederick Law Olmstead that borders Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Roxbury.

Over 100 people filled the William J. Devine Golf Clubhouse at Franklin Park Tuesday evening for the first of four community workshops about a new master plan for Boston’s largest park.

“Franklin Park is like nowhere else in the city,” Liza Meyer, chief landscape architect for the city’s Parks and Recreation department. “You fully step away from the urbanity around the city yet it can be a ten minute walk from home for many people.”

Meyer was one of several officials who made a short presentation about how the plan will be developed. Community members were then invited to view informational posters about the park, such as its history and wildlife.

The goal of the master plan is to improve existing infrastructure and bolster proper maintenance instead of making radical changes.

“It has this varied landscape that you can’t find anywhere else in the city so the master plan is not about changing that, it’s about amplifying the stuff that works well,” Meyer said in an interview.

During the two-hour meeting, residents were also asked to write down what they most enjoy about the park. They were also asked to offer suggestions for more activities and public programs.

Lauren Bryant, project manager for the city’s parks and recreation department, said the department and three landscape design firms, will develop the master plan over the next year.

Bryant said the city plans a series of workshops to gauge the public’s priorities for the master plan.

“There are so many needs in a park this size that even though $28 million seems like a lot of money, it’s going to go really quickly in a park this big,” she said. “One of the big challenges is that the community is so hungry for investing and making physical tangible improvements that there’s going to be concern that we can’t do everything.”

Seth Tavis, a Jamaica Plain resident, said he comes to Franklin Park almost every day to walk his dog or play in the playgrounds with his three children. Tavis, 40, said his oldest daughter learned how to ride a bike in the park and he’s currently using the park’s trails to teach his 3-year-old daughter to bike.

“I’m really interested to see what they do with the park,” he said at Tuesday’s event. “I would love for there to be some kind of ice skating even if it’s just pond skating.”

Claire Feldmen , who moved from Brooklyn a year ago, said the park was a huge reason she chose to move to Jamaica Plain.

“People feel the potential in the park and people want to see it improved so it can live up to that potential,” she said. “So it’s really exciting that the city is moving forward with this project because the potential is so great.”

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twiter @stephbpurifoy