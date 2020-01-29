State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Seekonk that left one man dead Wednesday, officials said.
Matthew Beaudoin, 38, of New Bedford, suffered serious injuries when his 2015 Nissan Sentra went off Interstate 195 west went off the road and rolled over at about 3 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he died.
Beaudoin was the only person in the Nissan. Seekonk police and fire departments also responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy
Advertisement