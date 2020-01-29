Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is once again asking for the public’s help to solve a seven-year-old murder case at a Malden skateboard shop.

Shawn Clark, 39, was shot and killed in the early afternoon of Jan. 29, 2013 outside Patriot Skateboards at 804 Main St.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene. No one was ever charged in connection with the incident, Ryan said in a statement Wednesday.