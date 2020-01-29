Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is once again asking for the public’s help to solve a seven-year-old murder case at a Malden skateboard shop.
Shawn Clark, 39, was shot and killed in the early afternoon of Jan. 29, 2013 outside Patriot Skateboards at 804 Main St.
Two men were seen fleeing the scene. No one was ever charged in connection with the incident, Ryan said in a statement Wednesday.
Ryan re-released surveillance footage of the suspects from that day and requested that viewers pay particular attention to their faces, “bodily appearances” and clothing,
“I want to call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day,” Ryan said in a statement. “The slightest tip can often prove to be the most helpful.”
Ryan asked that anyone with information call Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Malden Police at (781) 397-7171.
