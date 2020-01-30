The fire at 35 Eutaw St. began about 9:20 p.m. on the third floor of the 3 1/2 story house, the department said on Twitter.

A two-alarm fire at a multi-family home in East Boston Thursday night displaced 15 people, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A second alarm was quickly sounded and the heavy fire was knocked down, the department said.

There were no injuries. Damages were estimated at $300,000, the department said.

The Red Cross and the city’s Neighborhood Services department will help find housing for those who were displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.

