Last week, Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” was granted an interview with Pompeo. To her questions about Iran, Pompeo gave mostly vague answers. Kelly’s questioning got under Pompeo’s skin , especially when she asked whether he owed Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, an apology after President Trump and his minions smeared her before removing her from her post.

The most recent example is courtesy of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who as the nation’s top diplomat is about as popular with his 75,000 employees as the Wicked Witch of the West was with those flying monkeys.

It’s always slightly amusing to be told how useless and duplicitous and unpopular journalists are by — wait for it — politicians.

One of Pompeo’s aides ended the interview abruptly and Kelly was summoned to Pompeo’s private quarters, where Pompeo proceeded to scream and swear at her for about as long as the nine-minute interview.

Pompeo challenged her to find Ukraine on an unmarked map. She did so, displaying a keen knowledge of geography that immediately rendered her unfit for any role in the current State Department. Pompeo also called her a liar, which, if true, would have immediately rehabilitated her in the administration’s eyes and made her an exceptionally qualified candidate for a job at Foggy Bottom, where these days loyalty to the president is valued over those phony baloney oaths to the Constitution.

Pompeo and Kelly then released versions of the events that were diametrically opposed. Given their respective track records, to paraphrase John Kelly, no relation, I believe Mary Louise Kelly.

So the man who is supposed to be the nation’s most diplomatic person blew his top and went on a profanity-laced tirade against someone who was doing her job, when all he had to do, if he didn’t like the questions, was not answer them.

I guess we can rule out Pompeo appearing on “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” anytime soon.

Give Pompeo this much: He was just following his boss’s lead.

What’s The Washington Post’s excuse?

Last Sunday, after news broke that Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people were killed when their helicopter crashed in California, Washington Post political reporter Felicia Sonmez tweeted a 2016 article about the 2003 rape allegations against Bryant. As a survivor of sexual assault herself, Sonmez thought that part of his legacy deserved to be included in the torrent of grief and retrospective that followed the tragic death of a basketball legend and international celebrity.

Sonmez was attacked on social media, where some people who thought she had shown poor taste offered what they considered a proportionate response by threatening to kill her. Some charming person posted her home address online.

While such unhinged attacks are not surprising in the noxious ether of social media, the decision by her newspaper to suspend her certainly was.

Many of Sonmez’s colleagues sprang forward to defend her. Erik Wemple, the Post’s media critic, called out his own bosses. More than 300 Post journalists signed a letter from the Newspaper Guild defending Sonmez and urging her bosses to rescind any discipline and be more supportive of her. Shaken to their senses by their own journalists, the Post’s honchos reinstated Sonmez on Tuesday.

Watching all this, sadly, was Gina Scaramella, executive director of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center. Scaramella said Sonmez reacted to the overwhelming publicity surrounding Bryant’s tragic death the way many survivors of sexual assault did.

“To see everybody focusing on” his celebrity “to such a degree feels so isolating and silencing for survivors,” she said.

Given the Post’s important reporting in recent years that has held sexual predators to account, “it was so disappointing to see them in a silencing role,” Scaramella said.

The good news is that the attempts to intimidate two good journalists failed miserably. Pompeo even unwittingly spurred an NPR fund drive, with far fewer interruptions.

As the great Dan Barry says, “Onward.”