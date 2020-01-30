Birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 83. Former Interior secretary James Watt is 82. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 82. Actor Stuart Margolin is 80. Actress Jessica Walter is 79. Former representative Dick Gephardt, Democrat of Missouri, is 79. Blues singer and harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite is 76. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 73. Actor Jonathan Banks is 73. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 69. the Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten is 64. Actress Kelly Lynch is 61. Actress Minnie Driver is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 43. Actress Kerry Washington is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 39. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 33.

Today is Friday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2020. There are 335 days left in the year.

In 1863, during the Civil War, the First South Carolina Volunteers, an all-black Union regiment composed of many escaped slaves, was mustered into federal service at Beaufort, S.C.

In 1865, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)

In 1919, baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson was born in Cairo, Ga.

In 1929, revolutionary Leon Trotsky and his family were expelled from the Soviet Union.

In 1945, Private Eddie Slovik, 24, became the first US soldier since the Civil War to be executed for desertion as he was shot by an American firing squad in France.

In 1950, President Harry S. Truman announced he had ordered development of the hydrogen bomb.

In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1.

In 1990, McDonald’s Corp. opened its first fast-food restaurant in Moscow.

In 2001, a Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands convicted one Libyan, acquitted a second, in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi was given a life sentence but was released after eight years.)

In 2007, some three dozen blinking electronic devices planted around Boston threw a scare into the city in what turned out to be a marketing campaign for the Cartoon Network TV show ‘‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force.’’

Last year, the polar vortex that brought many cities in the upper Midwest to a standstill marched east, spreading arctic conditions.