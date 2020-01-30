Birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 90. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 83. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 83. Country singer Norma Jean is 82. Former vice president Dick Cheney is 79. Singer-drummer Phil Collins is 69. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 65. Actress Ann Dowd is 64. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 62. The king of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 58. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 53. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 46. Actress Olivia Colman is 46.

Today is Thursday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2020. There are 336 days left in the year.

In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.

In 19 33, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.

In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived.

In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were executed.)

In 1962, two members of ‘‘The Flying Wallendas’’ high-wire act were killed when their seven-person pyramid collapsed during an act at the State Fair Coliseum in Detroit.

In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the United States and its allies.

In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.

In 1972, 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as ‘‘Bloody Sunday.’’

In 1974, President Nixon delivered what would be his last State of the Union address; he pledged to rein in rising prices without the ‘‘harsh medicine of recession’’ and establish a national health care plan that every American could afford.

In 1981, an estimated 2 million New Yorkers turned out for a ticker-tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran. In 2005, Iraqis voted in their country’s first free election in a half-century; President George W. Bush called the balloting a resounding success.Last year, President Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs after they told Congress that North Korea was unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal was working.