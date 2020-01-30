None of the students were injured.

The students were coming from a Dunkin Donuts on Franklin Street at 3:30 p.m. when someone drove by and pointed a gun at them, Paul Zinni, superintendent of King Philip Regional School District, said in a statement.

Wrentham police are investigating after six students at King Philip Regional High School reported that a motorist pointed a gun at them as they were walking back to the school Thursday afternoon.

The students reported it to officials at the school who then notified local police, Zinni said.

After-school activities, such as Thursday evening’s music concert, continued as planned. An increased police presence was planned at the school

Advertisement

The school sent a letter out to all parents, alerting them of the situation, the statement said.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we will work with the Wrentham Police during this investigation and we thank them for their quick response,” Zinni said in the statement.

Zinni said there would be an increased police presence at the high school while the investigation is ongoing.

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy