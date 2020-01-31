A man has been sentenced to 15 to 18 years in state prison after being found guilty of planting and setting off an explosive device next to a Boston police cruiser parked in South Boston 2017, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Asim Kieta, 45, was also sentenced to five years probation Thursday by Judge Jeffrey Locke, who presided over the jury-waived trial, prosecutors said in a statement.

Three police officers were injured in the blast that went off during the morning rush hour on a busy South Boston bridge. All three have recovered fully, the statement said.