The state fire marshal’s office was notified at 4:45 p.m. about the fire at the single family home, spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth said.

The fire occurred at 225 Bristol St., the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

An adult person died in a house fire in Springfield late Friday afternoon, officials said.

There were no other injuries, she said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Fire Department and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office and the Hampden district attorney’s office.

