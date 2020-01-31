Starting Feb. 1, taxi and limos picking up passengers at Terminal C at Logan Airport will be temporarily relocated to the central parking garage, Massport announced Friday.
The change is due to construction of a new canopy and roadways at the terminal that is expected to be completed by late 2021, the agency said in a press release.
The canopy will be designed to provide more daylight and weather protection at the curb. High capacity elevators will also be added to improve access from the terminal to the garage. The project will also “increase the curbside areas and help with traffic flow,” the release said.
The canopy is one of two major construction projects Massport is undertaking as part of “Logan Forward,” an initiative to improve roadways and traffic at the airport, the release said.
The Terminal B and C Roadways project will replace roads along both levels of the terminals
“New construction will replace aging roadway infrastructure along both levels between the terminals,” Massport said in the release. “It will create more curb space at Terminal C — and reduce congestion on Logan’s roadways — by improving traffic flow and increasing traffic safety.”
Passengers can receive alerts on the project as well as on roadway changes and closures, detours and major delays by texting SIGNUP to 30256, Massport said.
