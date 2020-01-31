Starting Feb. 1, taxi and limos picking up passengers at Terminal C at Logan Airport will be temporarily relocated to the central parking garage, Massport announced Friday.

The change is due to construction of a new canopy and roadways at the terminal that is expected to be completed by late 2021, the agency said in a press release.

The canopy will be designed to provide more daylight and weather protection at the curb. High capacity elevators will also be added to improve access from the terminal to the garage. The project will also “increase the curbside areas and help with traffic flow,” the release said.