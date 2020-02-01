A 21-year-old Middleborough woman, while allegedly driving under the influence, was arrested Saturday morning after she struck a Lakeville police officer as he was getting into his cruiser, police said.

The officer was investigating an attempted breaking an entering on Clear Pond Road when the officer and cruiser were struck by a vehicle operated by Hannah Rink, Lakeville Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The officer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was treated and released, according to the statement.