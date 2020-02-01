A former caregiver in Pelham, N.H. was charged with four counts of check forgery after she allegedly signed her name on the personal checks of three residents of an elderly housing complex, officials said.

Christina Lariviere, 35, allegedly wrote her name on four checks and increased the payment amounts on two of them in November 2019, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday.

At the time, Lariviere was working as an in-home caregiver to another resident of the elderly housing complex in Pelham, according to the statement.