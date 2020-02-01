“There was a significant amount of water,” he said. “It flooded one block of Sagamore.”

Captain Keith Houghton said in a brief phone interview that the water main broke at around 8:30 a.m. and officers have been detouring traffic for a few hours. Sagamore Avenue is a busy not major street, so it has not presented a serious traffic problem, he said.

Houghton said he did not know the cause of the water main break, which has left part of the road damaged and opened a hole in it.

MBTA buses have been rerouted, and water was shut down in the Prattville area, according to a tweet from Chelsea Chief of Police Brian Kyes.

Kyes tweeted at around 9:30 a.m. that there was a large pool of water in the road between Cheever and Murray streets. and that water is “rushing down to Garfield and Revere Beach Parkway.”

