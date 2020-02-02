Joyce Miller was reported missing at about 6 p.m. after she left a function on Great Road in Bedford, Bedford police said in a statement.

Bedford police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman with dementia who went missing while attending a function in town on Saturday.

She left between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. driving a sky blue 2013 Toyota Prius with a Pennsylvania registration, according to police.

Police said she is not familiar with the area.

Police described Miller as a 5-foot-5-inch woman who is about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored vest with an orange turtleneck and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bedford police at 781-275-1212.

