► Greater Boston: Among reports were a lesser scaup and a ruby-crowned kinglet at Horn Pond in Woburn. Ruby-crowned kinglets were spotted at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk, Mystic River in Medford, James Falzone Memorial Park in Waltham, Danehy Park in Cambridge, and Manomet in Plymouth. At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord reports included a Virginia rail, a sora, a marsh wren, and a field sparrow. Among sightings were a red-throated loon at Draw Seven State Park in Somerville, five black vultures at the Wrentham Village Outlets, and a winter wren at McCarthy Park in Medfield.

► Boston: Among sightings were three harlequin ducks near Boston Harbor’s outer islands, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Bayswater Street Park, two razorbills at Deer Island and the inner Boston Harbor area between Jeffries Point and the waterfront. There was also a winter wren at the D. Blakely Hoar Sanctuary in Brookline. Fox sparrows were seen at Arnold Arboretum and the Fenway Victory Gardens, along with a pine warbler at Forest Hills Cemetery.

► South Coast: A cackling goose was seen at Monponsett Pond in Halifax. A Barrow’s goldeneye and a glaucous gull were spotted at Lake Massapoag in Sharon. Thirty Eastern meadowlarks were seen at Cumberland Farm fields in Middleborough.

► North Shore: There was a greater white-fronted goose at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury and a cackling goose was seen at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton and at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Sightings included a canvasback at Wenham Lake, and a dovekie at Winthrop Beach, along with a common murre and a thick-billed murre at Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester. At Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus a Northern bobwhite, a grasshopper sparrow, four white-crowned sparrows, and three Eastern meadowlarks were sighted. Two commons were sighted at Loblolly Cove in Rockport. Also in Rockport were two thick-billed murres and two Atlantic puffins at Andrews Point along with a Townsend’s solitaire and a Bohemian waxwing at Halibut Point. A black-crowned night heron continues to be seen at Niles Pond and Brace Cove in Gloucester along with two American pipits.

► South Shore: There were two barnacle geese at Acushnet River in New Bedford, a Northern shoveler at Winsegansett Ave Marsh in Fairhaven, a Barrow’s goldeneye along Smith Neck Road in Dartmouth, three American woodcocks near Cockeast Pond in Westport, and a painted bunting along Kennedy Drive in Carver.

► Central Mass: A Northern pintail was seen at Gardner Wastewater Treatment Plant and four sandhill cranes continue to be seen at Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster along with a swamp sparrow. Along the Wachusett Reservoir there were 55 greater scaups at Gate 40 and 10 at the North Dike. A red-breasted merganser and several common loons were also seen at North Dike and Rainbow Cove. There was a merlin at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester and a Savannah sparrow was seen at the Wine Road agricultural fields in New Braintree.

► Western Mass: A pair of wood ducks was seen at Forest Park in Springfield. There were Iceland and glaucous gulls at the Turners Falls Power Canal in Greenfield and at Barton Cove in Gill. There were two Northern harriers and a short-eared owl at Southwick Wildlife Management Area, a rough-legged hawk along Old Greenfield Road in Montague, two merlins along Edendale Street in Springfield, and an Eastern phoebe at the Hadley Cove. A gray catbird was seen at UMass Amherst, and four Lapland longspurs along Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley. In Sheffield, there were four white-crowned sparrows at Ashley Falls and eight Savannah sparrows at the Route 7A hole. A flock of 400 red-winged blackbirds was seen at Taft Farms in Great Barrington.

► Nantucket: Two Northern shovelers were seen on Miacomet Pond and a tufted duck continues to be seen at Madaket.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.