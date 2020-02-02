A 34-year-old Norton woman died after she crashed into a guardrail on Route 95 in Mansfield early Sunday morning, State Police said.
The woman, who was not identified, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord in the northbound lane when she crashed into the guardrail at the Mansfield rest area around 4:45 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she later died, police said. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
MassDOT officials will be dispatched to the scene to examine the damaged guardrail along with a damaged traffic sign and utility pole, police said.
