A 34-year-old Norton woman died after she crashed into a guardrail on Route 95 in Mansfield early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord in the northbound lane when she crashed into the guardrail at the Mansfield rest area around 4:45 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she later died, police said. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.