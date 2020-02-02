Militza and Estrella are sisters of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who hope to be adopted together.

Militza is outgoing, warm, and friendly. Her favorite activities include swimming, dancing, and singing. She loves to pretend that she is on stage and singing in front of a crowd. Militza has a strong bond with her sister and is very protective of her.

Militza’s younger sister, Estrella, is a quiet and reserved girl who craves adult attention and nurturance.She does well academically and enjoys going to school. Estrella loves animals, and, like her older sister, enjoys swimming and singing.

Legally freed for adoption, Militza and Estrella are looking for a family that can provide them with love, nurturance, guidance, and structure. Militza and Estrella’s social worker is open to considering two-parent families of any constellation, with or without other children. A family should also be open to maintaining contact with the girls’ birth mother and an adult sibling.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”