“There was a hush that went over the crowd when she first came out,” said Renata Pomponi, sanctuary director of Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, where the ceremony takes place.

Ms. G, Massachusetts’ spring prognosticator since 2015, did not see her shadow Sunday morning, signaling an early spring in New England, according to Mass Audubon, the organization that runs the event.

If you worried this stretch of mild weather was simply the proverbial eye of the hurricane, the state’s official groundhog should put your mind at ease.

The group of visitors watched as the groundhog poked around an enclosure, munching on broccoli and corn, before they came to a consensus decision: Spring would soon be on the way.

The decision lines up with Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil ’s prediction Sunday, though Ms. G is more accurate according to her official website, which is not run by Mass Audubon.

“Ms. G throwing a little shade there on Phil,” joked Pomponi in a brief phone interview. “I feel like Ms. G has been very accurate in the last four to five years.”

In that time, this is the first occasion the groundhog did not see her shadow, according to Pomponi, who has been running the event since 2008, even before it was officially recognized by Governor Deval Patrick.

But early spring won’t please everyone. For her part, Pomponi is not ready to see winter slip away.

“I could honestly use one more good New England nor’easter.”



