In 1690, the first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts Bay Colony to finance a military expedition to Canada.

Birthdays: Former Democratic senator Paul Sarbanes of Maryland is 87. Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 80. Actress Blythe Danner is 77. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 75. The Kinks singer-guitarist Dave Davies is 73. Actress Morgan Fairchild is 70. Actor Nathan Lane is 64. Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo is 64. Actress Michele Greene is 58. Actress Maura Tierney is 55. Rapper Sean Kingston is 30.

Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2020. There are 332 days left in the year.

In 1877, the song ‘‘Chopsticks,’’ written by 16-year-old Euphemia Allen under the pseudonym Arthur de Lulli, was deposited at the British Museum under the title ‘‘The Celebrated Chop Waltz.’’

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.

In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats.

In 1930, the chief justice of the United States, William Howard Taft, resigned for health reasons. (He died just over a month later.)

In 1943, during World War II, the US transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survived. (Four Army chaplains on board gave away their life jackets to save others and went down with the ship.)

In 1959, rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. ‘‘The Big Bopper’’ Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.

In 1969, ‘‘Candid Camera’’ creator Allen Funt and his family were aboard an Eastern Airlines flight that was hijacked to Cuba. (Passengers who recognized Funt thought the hijacking was a stunt for his TV show.)

In 1988, the House of Representatives handed President Reagan a major defeat, rejecting his request for $36.2 million in new aid to the Nicaraguan Contras by a vote of 219-211.

In 1994, the space shuttle Discovery lifted off, carrying Sergei Krikalev, the first Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard a US spacecraft.

In 1998, a US Marine plane sliced through the cable of a ski gondola in Italy, causing the car to plunge hundreds of feet, killing all 20 people inside.

In 2015, an evening rush-hour commuter train with 750 people aboard slammed into a SUV at a crossing in Valhalla, N.Y., killing the vehicle’s driver and six people on the train.

Last year, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, featuring just one touchdown, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.