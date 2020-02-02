The town of Harvard is under a boil-water order after a driver crashed into a hydrant Sunday morning rupturing it and causing a 15-foot spout of water that emptied the town’s water tank, according to a public works official.

The vehicle struck the hydrant in the parking lot of The Bromfield School Sunday morning, according to Harvard Department of Public Works Director Tim Kilhart.

Kilhart said residents can expect low pressure and dirty water from their taps and the department is asking residents not to use any water until further notice.