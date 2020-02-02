This is the week students from across Massachusetts begin going head-to-head in a battle of smarts in the “High School Quiz Show,” WGBH’s televised academic tournament that pits teams against each other each year in answering quick-fire questions in subjects including math, current events, science, literature, and history. The Season 11 premiere airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. on W GBH 2 and is a wild-card match between Tantasqua Regional High School of Fiskdale and Weston High School, each hoping to claim the 16th and final spot in the single-elimination bracketed competition.

Now that Super Bowl LIV is behind us, how about watching a different contest on TV, one that involves brains, not broken bones and concussions?

Already in the bracket are teams that earned the highest scores on a written quiz in a qualifying event in October. They include last year’s state champion, Boston Latin School, and newcomers Salem Academy Charter School, Taunton High, and Waltham High. The others are Acton-Boxborough Regional, Andover, Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Lexington, Mansfield, Needham, South High Community School (Worcester), Wellesley, and Whitman-Hanson Regional.

By the time you read this, taping of the matches will have just taken place, but the results are typically well-secreted (except to the parties involved, who won’t tell). The shows are aired Saturdays at 6 p.m. and repeated Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on WGBH 2. Episodes can also be streamed at www.wgbh.org and on YouTube.

“At its core, High School Quiz Show is a celebration of statewide academic achievement, the dedication of educators, and, of course, the hard work of the students,” the show’s executive producer, Hillary Wells, said in a publicity release. For more information, visit www.wgbh.org.

Get your results here: No quizzes here, but some of us can learn how clean our water really is this Thursday, when the Neponset River Watershed Association presents water-quality results from its 2019 Citizen Water Monitoring Network’s sampling season. The group says 52 volunteers collected 480 water samples from May through October at 41 locations in the Neponset River watershed, including Canton, Dedham, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Foxborough, Mattapan, Medfield, Milton, Norwood, Sharon, Stoughton, Walpole, and Westwood. The presentation starts at 7 p.m. in the Canton Public Library, 786 Washington St., and will include discussions on chemicals used in many everyday products that are raising health concerns among specialists. Visit www.neposet.org.

A life of learning: In Salem on Tuesday, Diane Portnoy will visit the House of the Seven Gables, 115 Derby St., to talk about founding the nonprofit Immigrant Learning Center in Malden, which provides free English classes, educates the public about immigrants’ contributions, and conducts research on their economic contributions. Portnoy was an immigrant, moving here in 1948 with her Polish parents and settling in Malden. Having survived the Holocaust, her parents worked in factories and eventually started their own business; along the way, the family faced ethnic harassment and other difficulties. Portnoy will speak on her career and challenges and on her own story of becoming an American citizen, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Visit www.7gables.org.

Say cheese: If we’re not hampered by weather conditions this Saturday, we’ll visit the Wayland Winter Farmers’ Market, already a month into its 2020 season. This Saturday’s market is billed as a special one for cheese fans: It’s “New England Cheese Day.” The winter market, held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the greenhouse at Russell’s Garden Center, 397 Boston Post Road, runs through March 14. Typically, in addition to shopping, you’ll be able to meet authors, take workshops, and watch free demonstrations. www.russellsgardencenter.com.

Lovely lure: The annual “Salem’s So Sweet” chocolate and ice sculpture festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is giving lovers an early start on Valentine’s Day, offering discounted shopping, sparkling ice sculptures around town, and free chocolate samplings. The Salem Trolley offers trolley rides around the festival route, weather permitting, on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit www.salemmainstreets.org.

