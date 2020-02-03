In 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.

Birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Former Argentinian president Isabel Peron is 89. Actor Gary Conway is 84. Actor John Schuck is 80. Former vice president Dan Quayle is 73. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 61. Country singer Clint Black is 58. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 47. Olympic gold medal gymnast Carly Patterson is 32.

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2020. There are 331 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.

In 1861, delegates from six southern states that had recently seceded from the Union met in Montgomery, Ala., to form the Confederate States of America.

In 1938, the Thornton Wilder play ‘‘Our Town’’ opened on Broadway. Walt Disney’s animated feature ‘‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’’ opened in general release.

In 1945, President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference at Yalta.

In 1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, Calif., by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.

In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala.

In 1983, pop singer-musician Karen Carpenter died in California, at age 32.

In 1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, Calif., found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

In 2004, the Massachusetts high court declared that gay couples were entitled to nothing less than marriage and that Vermont-style civil unions would not suffice. The social networking website Facebook had its beginnings as Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched ‘‘Thefacebook.’’

Advertisement

In 2010, Republican Scott Brown took over the seat of the late Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy as he was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden at a Capitol Hill ceremony. The first National Tea Party Convention opened in Nashville.

In 2015, as Boston continued to dig out from more than 3 feet of snow in the past week, the New England Patriots were finally honored with a parade celebrating their fourth Super Bowl win. Some fans defied police warnings and watched from atop giant piles of snow.

In 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, became NFL champs for the first time since 1960, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl.

Last year, jury deliberations began in the New York trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.