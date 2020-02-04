A fire at a residential property in Arlington has temporarily closed roads, an official said Tuesday evening.
The fire at 12 Bowdoin St. began around 5 p.m. and may have involved the garage, Arlington Police Capt. Richard Flynn said.
But some roads in the area remained closed, he said.
There were no injuries.
A fire official could not immediately be reached for comment.
Clean up and investigations are underway, the Arlington Police Department tweeted.
No further information was immediately available.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.
Advertisement