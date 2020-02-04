LaGuer had been sentenced to life in prison in 1983 for a heinous rape in Leominster. At the time of the crime, he was a recently returned military veteran; his victim was a 59 year-old woman, who was found in her apartment covered in blood. LaGuer had been quickly — summarily — convicted of the crime.

But sometime around 1999, one of the most notorious prisoners in Massachusetts began writing to me regularly, emotionally proclaiming his innocence. Before long, the letters were followed by regular phone calls. Sometimes he’d call about wanting the DNA test that he claimed would clear his good name. But as a daily Globe reader, he was well-informed about what was going on, and he had lively opinions about many other issues as well.

But he was his own best advocate, and he had developed a following in his years behind bars — led by John Silber, a former president of Boston University. Through sheer persistence and force of will, LaGuer had created a movement to free him.

LaGuer currently has another campaign underway. He has a terminal cancer diagnosis and is fighting for medical release. His request was denied last month by the Department of Correction, but he has appealed to the Superior Court.

In denying LaGuer’s request, DOC Commissioner Carol Micci stated that she does not believe he is capable of living outside prison without violating the law. LaGuer’s doctor, Dr. Kevan Hartshorn, has countered by stating that his maladies — liver cancer and cirrhosis of the liver — leave him with months, perhaps just weeks, to live.

LaGuer’s fight to clear his name once threatened to change the trajectory of a gubernatorial race. In 2006, as Deval Patrick was mounting his bid for governor, his campaign was rocked by two LaGuer-related revelations: first, that he had written a letter to the Parole Board on LaGuer’s behalf.

And, second, that Patrick had donated $5,000 to a fund to pay to test LaGuer’s DNA — the test LaGuer claimed for years would prove his innocence and set him free. After years of legal haggling, a judge had ruled that LaGuer could have the DNA test he wanted — if he could raise the money to pay for it. After a glitzy fund-raiser in Cambridge — which Patrick, then a partner at a downtown law firm, attended — LaGuer had the funds for the testing.

Initially, Patrick claimed he couldn’t remember whether he had written the $5,000 check LaGuer claimed he had. (He was careful not to deny it.) Whether he had or not, Patrick said, he had no apologies for supporting an effort to find the truth.

“I don’t think it was a mistake,” Patrick told reporters as the controversy was raging. Patrick weathered the storm and easily won the election.

In the interest of full disclosure, I wrote multiple columns calling for DNA testing, based on questions about whether LaGuer had received a fair trial. After the DNA test indicated that LaGuer was the assailant, justice seemed to have been done. I stopped writing about the case. Though he has never stopped proclaiming his innocence, eventually LaGuer stopped writing and calling.

Should he be released now? Like parole, compassionate release doesn’t rely on a presumption of innocence. The question turns, rather, on whether one believes the prisoner would be a threat to society. Other prisoners — Sal DiMasi, to name one — have received what LaGuer is seeking.

I don’t think LaGuer is innocent. But I also find it hard to believe that he’s a threat to public safety as a dying man who’s spent close to 40 years behind bars, and I’m not sure what’s gained by forcing him to die in a prison cell.

LaGuer racked up a huge debt to society and has spent years paying it. Now he’s asking for a measure of mercy, and I hope he gets it.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. E-mail him at adrian.walker@globe.com. Or follow him on Twitter @adrian_walker.