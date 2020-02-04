One officer has been treated and released.

The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, Manchester Police said in a statement.

Three police officers were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Manchester, N.H. while responding to a domestic incident, officials said.

Officers responded to 6 Ahern St. at about 3:20 p.m., police said.

They ordered the male suspect, who was not identified, to come out of a room multiple times, police said.

When he refused to come out, they went in. A struggle ensued when police tried to arrest him, according to the statement.

Officers did not know he had a knife, and he stabbed the officers, according to the statement.

Advertisement

He was taken into custody. Charges will be forthcoming, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.