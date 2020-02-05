A man was accidentally killed by a crossbow fired by a neighbor who was trying to save him from being mauled by two male pit bulls inside his apartment Wednesday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.
The neighbor, whom police say was acting as a Good Samaritan, shot the arrow at the dogs.
“The arrow struck one of the dogs, went through a door, and then struck the individual being mauled as he was attempting to barricade himself from the attack,” prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday night.
Police received multiple 911 calls at 12:09 p.m. reporting a mauling in progress at 19 Bellevue Ave. Officers arrived with a K9 unit and found the pitbulls “engaging in a volatile confrontation.” The dogs then turned to attack the officers, who shot them to neutralize them, the statement said.
Officers found the body of the man inside the apartment. A child was found unharmed in a nearby room, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
“The early indications are that the death is accidental and the neighbor is cooperating with authorities,” the statement said.
