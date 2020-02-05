A man was accidentally killed by a crossbow fired by a neighbor who was trying to save him from being mauled by two male pit bulls inside his apartment Wednesday, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

The neighbor, whom police say was acting as a Good Samaritan, shot the arrow at the dogs.

“The arrow struck one of the dogs, went through a door, and then struck the individual being mauled as he was attempting to barricade himself from the attack,” prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday night.