Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is 86. Playwright John Guare is 82. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 81. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 78. Movie director Michael Mann is 77. Rock singer Al Kooper is 76. Actress Charlotte Rampling is 74. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 73. Actress Barbara Hershey is 72. Actor Christopher Guest is 72. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 72. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 59. Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh is 58. Actress Laura Linney is 56. Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 54. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 53. Singer Bobby Brown is 51. Actor Michael Sheen is 51. Actor Alex Brightman is 33.

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2020. There are 330 days left in the year.

In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, Britain’s King George III.

In 1917, Mexico’s present constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to ‘‘pack’’ the nation’s highest court.

In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.

In 1983, former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon, France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison -- he died in 1991.)

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.

In 1994, white separatist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, of murdering civil rights leader Medgar Evers in 1963, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison. (Beckwith died Jan. 21, 2001 at age 80.)

In 2001, four disciples of Osama bin Laden went on trial in New York in the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa. (The four were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

Last year, in his State of the Union address, President Trump called on Washington to end what he called “ridiculous partisan investigation” and cast aside “revenge, resistance and retribution;” Trump accepted no blame for the rancorous atmosphere and refused to yield on the hard-line immigration policies that had infuriated Democrats and forced a government shutdown. Chanting for yet another title, hundreds of thousands of fans jammed downtown Boston for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory.