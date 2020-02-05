In 1778, during the American Revolutionary War, the United States won official recognition and military support from France with the signing of a Treaty of Alliance in Paris.

Birthdays: Actress Mamie Van Doren is 89. Actor Mike Farrell is 81. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Singer Fabian is 77. Actor Michael Tucker is 75. Director-writer Jim Sheridan is 71. Rock drummer Simon Phillips (Toto) is 63. Director Robert Townsend is 63. Actor Barry Miller is 62. Rock singer Axl Rose is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. “Good Morning America’’ co-host Amy Robach is 47.

Today is Thursday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2020. There are 329 days left in the year.

In 1788, Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the Constitution.

In 1911, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president, was born in Tampico, Ill.

In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, the so-called ‘‘lame duck’’ amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.

In 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder daughter, who became Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2003, edging closer to war, President George W. Bush declared ‘‘the game is over’’ for Saddam Hussein and urged skeptical allies to join in disarming Iraq.

In 2005, the New England Patriots won their third NFL championship in four years, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX by a score of 24-21.

In 2014, Jay Leno said goodbye to NBC’s ‘‘The Tonight Show’’ for the second time, making way for Jimmy Fallon to take over as host.

Last year, a California woman went public with a sexual assault accusation against Virginia Lieutentant Governor Justin Fairfax; the state’s governor, Ralph Northam, was already battling to hang on to his office amid an uproar over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook.