Lou Murray, 55, a former Republican National Convention delegate and committee member, helped organize the event with MAGA Millennials Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Republican Assembly, two conservative advocacy organizations.

They sat around a table, their eyes fixed to the television in West of Centre as the president delivered his annual address to the nation. Many jumped to their feet to applaud several times as Trump went through his 78-minute speech which touched on immigration policy, healthcare, gun rights, and the economic state of the nation.

About a dozen supporters of President Trump gathered at a West Roxbury restaurant Tuesday night to watch the State of the Union address.

“We’re supporters of the president and we think it’s important that people who are supporters of the president have a place to go to communally celebrate his successes,” he said. “If you said to someone downtown that there’s a meeting of Trump supporters out here tonight, they’d probably laugh, but we’re here.”

Murray said he liked Trump’s tone, particularly his choice of the phrase “blue collar boom” when speaking about the economy.

Brian Kennedy, 33, is the president of the MARA and an organizer for MAGA Millennials Massachusetts and helped organize the gathering along with Murray.

“The president is not particularly ideological but we voted him into office so we’re going to continue to support him,” Kennedy, who lives in Taunton, said before Trump’s speech. “He’s doing a lot of good things for us and he’s doing a lot of good things for the entire country. How can you not support him?”

Kennedy said he especially enjoyed some surprising, human moments of the speech.

, Trump awarded conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and surprised military spouse Amy Williams and her two children with the homecoming of her husband, Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams who had been deployed in Afghanistan for the last seven months.

“He’s an entertainer,” Kennedy said. “People always underestimate the man. He’s run dozens of successful businesses, a t.v. show which ran for over ten years and then he won the presidency on his first try. He’s a smart guy.”

West Roxbury resident Joe Abasciano wore a ‘Trump 2020’ hat and said he came out to support the Republican Party and the local advocacy organizations who organized it.

“We’ve got a lot of community activists and community friends so it’s a good turnout,” said Abasciano, 43. “We’re all very like minded so it’s good to see everyone out here. It’s good for morale and I wanted to make sure I supported [the organizers] like they’ve supported us.”

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy.