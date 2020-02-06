Birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 88. UB40 musician Brian Travers is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 31. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 30.

Today is Friday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2020. There are 328 days left in the year.

In 1940, Walt Disney’s second animated feature, ‘‘Pinocchio,’’ premiered in New York.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

In 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.

In 1986, the Philippines held a presidential election marred by charges of fraud against the incumbent, Ferdinand E. Marcos. Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier fled his country, ending 28 years of his family’s rule.

In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president of Haiti (he was overthrown by the military the following September).

In 1999, Jordan’s King Hussein died of cancer at age 63; he was succeeded by his eldest son, Abdullah.

In 2010, a nearly completed Kleen Energy Systems power plant in Middletown, Connecticut, exploded, killing six people and injuring 50. Pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Yanukovych declared victory in Ukraine’s presidential runoff, but his opponents rejected the claim, saying the vote was too close to call. (Yanukovych was inaugurated Feb. 25.)

In 2015, in a memo released by NBC, Brian Williams said he was stepping away temporarily from the anchor chair of the ‘‘NBC Nightly News’’ amid questions about his recollections of war coverage in Iraq (Williams ended up being permanently removed from the principal anchor chair, but remained with NBC News).

Last year, Democrats launched a sweeping plan to transform the economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewable energy; at least six senators running for president or considering White House bids backed the “Green New Deal.” Albert Finney, one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation, died at a London hospital at the age of 82. Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, died in Los Angeles at the age of 83.