Lieutenant Joseph M. Lavorato, 51 of Wilmington, was indicted on obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction and falsification of records in a federal investigation, the statement said.

Seth M. Bourget, 39 of Woodstock, Conn., a senior correctional officer at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer was indicted on two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement Thursday.

Two correctional officers at the Devens federal prison medical center were arrested Thursday morning and charged with injuring a handcuffed inmate and obstructing investigation into the incident, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In June, Bourget allegedly dropped his knee on an inmate’s head while the inmate was handcuffed and restrained on the floor in the mental health housing unit, prosecutors said. He also allegedly struck the inmate, who was handcuffed in a locked cell, with a protective shield using excessive force, they said. The extent of the prisoner’s injuries was not disclosed.

Lavorato then allegedly failed to timely and accurately report the inmate’s injuries, prosecutors said. He also destroyed a video recording of the incident, the statement said and filed a report saying that the security camera was not operational due to a dead battery.

Bourget faces up to 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said. Lavorato faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon, but the proceedings were rescheduled for next Thursday, because they did not have attorneys, Christina Sterling, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said in a phone interview.

They were released on personal recognizance with conditions including that they not possess any firearms and have no contact with the victim or witnesses.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement that authorities will continue to investigate those who do not respect the rights of prisoners.

“Great power and responsibility are sewn into a Bureau of Prisons uniform. But that uniform and the oath taken by those who wear it is not a license to use excessive force on a vulnerable prisoner, or to allegedly cover up a subordinate’s reprehensible behavior by attempting to destroy evidence of that abuse,” Bonavolonta said.

