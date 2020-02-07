Most of the outages are reported in the southwestern areas of the statement, a spokesman for the agency said.

“Crews are assessing damage and addressing power outages as quickly as possible,” Jennifer Harper, director of the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement issued Friday night.

A powerful winter storm on knocked out power to 35,000 electric customers in New Hampshire, and full service may not be restored until Sunday, state officials said.

Downed power lines and utility poles contributed to a loss of power for about 20,200 Eversource customers in the state, a spokeswoman for the utility said.

“We have secured additional crews to assist with our restoration efforts and we will continue working around the clock until all of our customers have their power back,” Kaitlyn Woods said in an e-mail.

Separately, a spokeswoman for the parent company of Spectrum, a cable service provider, confirmed the storms damaged two network locations in the state.

Lara Pritchard, a senior director of communications at Charter Communications, said she did not have an estimate for the number of customers affected.

The company hoped to have networks back online by 10 p.m., she said.

