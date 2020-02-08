A Dorchester man was sentenced to nine to 10 years in prison Friday after he was found guilty this week of raping and kidnapping a woman who was waiting for a rideshare vehicle four years ago, officials said.
Imer Soto, 33, was also sentenced to prison on the rape count, and to three years probation for the kidnapping charge, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He must also complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.
On Feb. 8, 2016, Soto was in the back seat of a car that pulled up to the Black Rose restaurant in downtown Boston. A woman standing outside, thinking the vehicle was the ride she had called, opened the door to the backseat, according to the statement.
Soto then pulled her into the vehicle and the driver sped away. Soto raped the victim, who was eventually able to escape and called a friend for help. Soto was identified through DNA analysis after the woman went to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.
