A Dorchester man was sentenced to nine to 10 years in prison Friday after he was found guilty this week of raping and kidnapping a woman who was waiting for a rideshare vehicle four years ago, officials said.

Imer Soto, 33, was also sentenced to prison on the rape count, and to three years probation for the kidnapping charge, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He must also complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.