LaGuer, 55, was released Wednesday from North Central Correctional Center in Gardner, after Department of Correction commissioner Carol A. Micci — reversing her decision of two months ago — decided to grant him medical parole. According to medical reports submitted to the state, he’s dying from liver cancer and cirrhosis of the liver. He had been incarcerated since 1983, when he was convicted of a heinous rape.

Two days after walking out of state prison for the first time in more than three decades, Ben LaGuer was, in his own words, “a little weak, a little tired.” But his voice carried something else beyond fatigue: the sound of freedom.

“The commissioner decided I’m too sick and should have compassionate release,” LaGuer said in a telephone interview Friday. “And that I did not pose a threat to the Commonwealth.”

Following his conviction, LaGuer waged a years-long battle to win his release. He enlisted prominent academics to his cause, particularly from Boston University, which conducted writing classes in prison in which he was student. Journalists rallied to his cause (including, for a while, this one.) His supporters held fund-raisers, convinced of his innocence and potential.

That all came to a halt after the DNA testing he had sought for years seemed to confirm his guilt. But the network he had built eventually proved critical, just the same.

LaGuer was released to live with John Archer, a North Shore insurance executive, who met him through their mutual friend, John R. Silber, the late Boston University president. Silber was a champion of LaGuer’s who went so far as to testify at one of his parole hearings. Because of his connection to Silber, Archer met LaGuer in prison years ago, and the two formed a bond.

To call theirs an unlikely friendship would be an understatement.

“I had lived a very sheltered life up on the North Shore here and I had never known anyone who had been to jail,” Archer said. “My life didn’t intersect with the population that went to jail. But I’ve said for years that anyone who wants to consider himself a complicated and educated man needs to have a knowledge of the prison system.”

Archer was at the prison gate when LaGuer was released, looking slightly less feeble than he had feared.

“He was not holding the rail; I noticed that,” Archer said. “He had a cane. He hugged his sister. He saw me and hugged me. We were all in sweet tears. And he said goodbye to [36] years.”

Now, they’re roommates in a fancy house north of town. “Ben is staying with me now indefinitely,” Archer said. “We’ve formed a friendship. There’s a mutual respect.”

Archer said he’s keeping a promise he made to Silber at the end of his life. “I told him I would watch out for Ben and follow this through as much as I could,” Archer told me.

State officials have not explained their change of heart about releasing LaGuer, though his rapidly deteriorating health appears to have been the decisive factor. The attention his case was receiving may have been a factor in the decision too, though it’s hard to say.

Not everyone will cheer LaGuer’s release, and I get that. After years of insisting that DNA testing would prove his innocence, it did the opposite. Many supporters felt duped. And let’s not forget: A 59-year-old woman was brutally attacked by LaGuer.

But I come down on the side of compassion. After all these years behind bars, and in his current state of health, I just don’t see any public benefit to keeping him in prison.

Doctors have told LaGuer he has months to live. But he’s clinging to hope, the hope that got him through decades of imprisonment.

“We’ll see,” he said, when I asked how long he has to live. “I’ve always thought that God’s got bigger plans. It’s on God’s timetable, not a doctor’s.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist.