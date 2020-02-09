► Greater Boston: There was a lesser scaup at Horn Pond in Woburn and at the Mystic River State Reservation in Medford. A Barrow’s goldeneye was spotted in the Merrimack River behind the Tsongas Arena in Lowell. Five pine warblers were seen along with two Northern shovelers at Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood, a winter wren at McCarthy Park in Medfield, and two fox sparrows at Habitat Education Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont. There was a Barrow’s goldeneye, a mew gull, and two lesser black-backed gulls at Lake Massapoag in Sharon. At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge a Virginia rail, a sora, and a marsh wren continued to be seen.

► Boston: There was a razorbill at Fort Point Channel near the Children’s Museum and three on Deer Island. Other sightings included one winter wren at Millennium Park and one fox sparrow at Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

► South of Boston: A Northern bobwhite was spotted at Leland Farm in East Bridgewater, as well as a white-crowned sparrow at Cumberland Farms in Middleborough and 15 Eastern meadowlarks.

► North Shore: Among sightings were a greater white-fronted goose at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury, one eared grebe on West Beach in Beverly, 77 common murres at Andrews Point in Rockport and a Pacific loon. Two thick-billed murres were seen at Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester and four at Lynnway near Nahant Beach. Nearby, there was a mew gull at Lowlands Park. A black-crowned night heron and two American pipits continue to be seen at Niles Pond and Brace Cove in Gloucester and a Townsend’s solitaire continues to be seen at Halibut Point in Rockport. At Bear Creek Sanctuary in Saugus sightings included a grasshopper sparrow, four white-crowned sparrows, and three Eastern meadowlarks.

► South Shore: A pair of barnacle geese continue to be seen on Golfview Road in Acushnet. A tundra swan was spotted at the Somerset Reservoir and Quirk Mello Conservation Area along with a Eurasian wigeon at Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven, two American woodcocks on Smith Neck Road in Dartmouth, and five rusty blackbirds at LaPalme farm in Acushnet.

► Central Mass: Sandhill cranes continue to be seen at Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster. A Northern harrier was spotted at the Uxbridge Community Gardens and Soccer Fields as well as a swamp sparrow at Crane Swamp Conservation Area in Northborough. Along the Wachusett Reservoir there were two greater scaups at the Wachusett Dam, two red-breasted mergansers and three common loons at Rainbow Cove, and one common loon at North Dike.

► Western Mass: There were two swamp sparrows at Post Farm Marsh in Lenox, a red crossbill at Steepletop Reserve in New Marlborough, 105 red-winged blackbirds at Ashley Falls in Sheffield. There was a yellow-rumped warbler at Taft Farms in Great Barrington along with an Iceland gull at Barton Cove in Gill, a winter wren at the Bitzer State Hatchery, five evening grosbeaks at a backyard feeder in Colrain, a white-crowned sparrow at Meadowbrook and Handley Road. A Northern pintail was seen at Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, and a pine warbler was sighted at a private residence in Granby.

► Nantucket: There were six Northern shovelers, two Northern pintails, and a common gallinule at Pines and Larches. There was a tufted duck and a marsh wren at Madaket. There were 11 kill deer at Bartlett’s Farm joined by two brown thrashers, and a palm warbler. There were two common ravens on Main Street.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.