She enjoys playing the piano and is interested in learning karate and sports. Henny builds positive relationships with peers and adults and thrives on one-on-one attention.

Henriette, or Henny, is an adolescent girl who is originally from central Africa and is a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Henny benefits from accommodations granted by her IEP which was put into place to support an emotional disability. Henny generally does well in school with specialized services in place in the classroom, which include highly structured, small-group instruction with clear expectations and consequences, tasks broken down into smaller parts, distractions limited, and on-site clinical support.

Advertisement

Legally freed for adoption, Henriette wants to be with a family who will care for her unconditionally and to live in a family setting where she can be active in an identified community and explore her interests.

Her social worker is open to a family of any constellation with or without other children. Henny’s future family must be open to continued contact, including visits, with Henny’s biological family (mostly in the Central region of Massachusetts).

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org.

Advertisement

The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”