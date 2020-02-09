Guzman, who for a time was homeless and is now a peer leader at the St. Francis House, said she hoped people would realize their small actions can have huge effects on people who do not have homes.

They were among the hundreds of walkers who gathered in front of Trinity Church Sunday morning for Winter Walk -- a 2-mile walk during the year’s coldest month and raise money for organizations that work with homeless people.

On a chilly Sunday morning, Julissa Guzman walked through Copley Square with fellow volunteers from the St. Francis House Recovery Support Center and a hand-written sign around her neck that said “Because everyone deserves a home.”

“We’re no different than anyone else,” she said. “There’s people out here who have given us food from Wendy’s, or a hat when it’s cold.”

The fourth annual Winter Walk, an initiative started by Paul M. English, co-founder of travel websites Kayak and Lola, is held during the coldest time of year by design to give walkers a small sense of what not having a home would be like during bitter New England winters.

About 1,700 people registered for the walk and raised about $197,000 leading up to Sunday morning, said Ari Barbanell, executive director of Winter Walk. That’s the highest amount the organization has raised since the first Winter Walk in 2017, she said. Donors can still contribute online until the end of the month.

The money will be divided among six organizations that work with homeless people, including Boston Medical Center; Pine Street Inn; Boston Health Care for the Homeless; and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

“Homelessness is a temporary state of being,” Barbanell said. “You can be your normal, regular, human self around anybody experiencing homelessness. Say hello. Look someone in the eye. Remember that everyone has a story.”

The Rev. Laura Everett. executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, sent walkers off Sunday morning with a prayer for homeless people, for more programs to treat mental health and addiction issues, and for more housing units to be built “until everyone is housed.”

Then walkers started on a 2-mile loop that took them down Boylston Street and around the Boston Common. When they got back to Copley Square, they were treated to donated breakfast sandwiches.

“The issues don’t end when somebody gets housed. There’s still a lot to think about in how to maintain that housing and how to combat things like loneliness,” Barbanell said. “So when you get housed, it’s wonderful, but it also still has challenges we’ve got to make sure to think about.”

William Selvitelle of Marshfield was not part of the event, but was on Boylston Street handing out clothing, food, blankets, and kindness bundles — one-gallon zip-top bags bull of toiletries, food, and notes — to homeless people by the Boston Public Library on his own as participants began their walk.

Selvitelle said he has been dropping off supplies around Boston for about two years. He’s a retired Eversource worker who now spends between 20 and 30 hours a week collecting, sorting through, and delivering donations. He also documents some of the stories of the people he meets and solicits specific donations on his Facebook page.

“It’s amazing the generosity of so many people around the country, around this area, that want to do the right thing,” Selvitelle said.

