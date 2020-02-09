Authorities are investigating after a motorist reported seeing an individual shooting a gun out of a pickup truck on Route 24 in Randolph Saturday, State Police said on Sunday.

The person was reportedly seen firing the gun out of a dark-colored pickup truck at other vehicles at around 3 p.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement.

Troopers responded to the scene and notified local police departments to be on the lookout, but were unable to locate the pickup truck, State Police said. No injuries were reported.