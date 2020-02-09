Authorities are investigating after a motorist reported seeing an individual shooting a gun out of a pickup truck on Route 24 in Randolph Saturday, State Police said on Sunday.
The person was reportedly seen firing the gun out of a dark-colored pickup truck at other vehicles at around 3 p.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement.
Troopers responded to the scene and notified local police departments to be on the lookout, but were unable to locate the pickup truck, State Police said. No injuries were reported.
A male motorist called authorities a short time later and said that the back window of his Toyota Sienna had been struck by an unknown object, State Police said. Troopers determined that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
The incident is under investigation, State Police said. Anyone who saw anything in the area of Randolph, Stoughton, or Brockton Saturday afternoon is urged to call State Police at 617-740-7812.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.