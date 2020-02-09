A Randolph, Mass., man died after he was involved in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond, R.I., early Sunday morning, Rhode Island State Police said.

Aaron Lee, 25, was driving southbound when the vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and then went back across the roadway and collided with the center barrier south of Baker Pines Road at around 2:45 a.m., Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.