A Randolph, Mass., man died after he was involved in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond, R.I., early Sunday morning, Rhode Island State Police said.
Aaron Lee, 25, was driving southbound when the vehicle went off the road, struck a guardrail, and then went back across the roadway and collided with the center barrier south of Baker Pines Road at around 2:45 a.m., Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
