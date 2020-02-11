New Hampshire officials Tuesday identified the employee killed at the Timerland shoe company headquarters as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.
An autospy determined the cause of her death was stab wounds, and her death has been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine was arrested and charged with second degree murder for her death, according to the statement.
Heppner was killed Sunday while at work at the Stratham headquarters of the Timberland shoe company, where Pavao worked as a security guard, according to previous Globe reporting.
Her death remains under investigation.
