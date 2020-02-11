New Hampshire officials Tuesday identified the employee killed at the Timerland shoe company headquarters as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.

An autospy determined the cause of her death was stab wounds, and her death has been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine was arrested and charged with second degree murder for her death, according to the statement.