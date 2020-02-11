Sullivan and another man were seated among the Andover students and Guy said they began yelling profanities at each other. After the encounter, a police officer asked Sullivan and his companion to move, but Sullivan refused, Guy said.

Keith Sullivan was arrested at Andover High School around 8 p.m. Friday following a “verbal altercation” with some students during the Tewksbury-Andover boys’ basketball game, said Andover Police Lt. Edward Guy.

The chairman of the Tewksbury School Committee has been ordered to stay away from all Andover public school buildings following his arraignment on a trespassing charge Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

“It was a pretty rowdy game. There was some swearing and yelling back and forth between the two sides and officers thought it was best to separate them,” Guy said.

Officers reported that Sullivan had a smell of alcohol on him, but that is not believed to have contributed to his behavior, Guy said.

Sullivan could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

In addition to ordering Sullivan to stay away from Andover schools, a judge placed him on a bail warning, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.

If Sullivan were to have another run-in with police, he would be held for 60 days without bail, Kimball said.

Sullivan is due back in court on March 9.

The case could be moved to a different court, because a Sullivan is related to an employee of Lawrence District Court, Kimball said.

