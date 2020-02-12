Five people were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a four-story building in Chinatown on Tuesday night, according to Boston police.
Alexei Norema, 33, of Dorchester, Kora Banville, 21, of Scituate, and Juan Crespo, 60, Jodi Horton, 44, and Daniel Arias, 54, all of Boston, were arrested for breaking and entering on the fourth floor of the building on 78 Tyler St., police said in a statement.
In response to a complaint about trespassing in the area, police said they arrived at the building at 8:00 p.m. and found the front door of the building open.
A K9 unit was called to the scene. The dog helped locate Norema, who was found on the fourth floor, the statement said.
Advertisement
About 90 minutes later, officers returned to the building after a report of four individuals breaking in through the front door. On arrival, the officers saw the glass window of the front door shattered and searched the building again, the statement said.
They located and arrested Crespo, Horton, Banville, and Arias on the fourth floor of the building. All are due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor and trespassing.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com