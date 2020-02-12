Five people were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a four-story building in Chinatown on Tuesday night, according to Boston police.

Alexei Norema, 33, of Dorchester, Kora Banville, 21, of Scituate, and Juan Crespo, 60, Jodi Horton, 44, and Daniel Arias, 54, all of Boston, were arrested for breaking and entering on the fourth floor of the building on 78 Tyler St., police said in a statement.

In response to a complaint about trespassing in the area, police said they arrived at the building at 8:00 p.m. and found the front door of the building open.