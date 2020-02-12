Three fishing boats were reported vandalized Saturday at a marina in Gloucester, , according to the police department.
Officers were called to Captain Joe’s Marina on East Main Street at 9:50 a.m. and were met by two people who said three of their family’s boats had been vandalized, according to police.
They found the boats with holes drilled into their sides resulting in significant flooding, police said in a statement Wednesday.
Officers also found that the padlocks on the cabin doors had been taken off and the bilge pumps were purposefully disabled. Damages are estimated in the thousands of dollars, police said.
The victims had discovered the vandalism because another fisherman told them their boats were sitting low in the water.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.
