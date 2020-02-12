Over 800 Eversource customers in Mashpee were without power Wednesday night after a car struck a utility pole on Route 130, a spokeswoman for the company said.

According to Eversource, 878 people were without power as of 9:00 p.m.

Fire Captain Stephen Costello said the car crashed into the pole about 100 yards away from the intersection of Route 130 and Cotuit Roadat 6:13 p.m.