Over 800 Eversource customers in Mashpee were without power Wednesday night after a car struck a utility pole on Route 130, a spokeswoman for the company said.
According to Eversource, 878 people were without power as of 9:00 p.m.
Fire Captain Stephen Costello said the car crashed into the pole about 100 yards away from the intersection of Route 130 and Cotuit Roadat 6:13 p.m.
The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokeswoman, said that electrical equipment on top of the pole was damaged in the crash.
Crews are working to store power, but another 300 customers could lose power for at least an hour during repairs.
Eversource expects all power to return by midnight, according to her.
“Right now, we’re working as quickly and safely as possible,” Ress said.
No further information about the crash was immediately available.
