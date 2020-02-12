Dive teams scoured areas where Abbie Flynn, 59, a Gloucester resident, was known to walk , including Brace Cove and Niles Beach, State Police said in a statement.

The Massachusetts State Police Dive Teamcompleted a two day search of the Gloucester coastline Wednesday, and did not find any evidence related to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing for 10 days, officials said.

They used sonar devices to search under the water but did not find any trace of Flynn, according to the statement.

Flynn was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 before she planned to host a Super Bowl party. Police conducted a large scale search on land for her for four days before suspending it on Feb. 6.

Gloucester Chief of Police Edward Conley told the Good Morning Gloucester podcast that they started their search with the theory that Flynn may have gotten lost while hiking, suffered some type of medical incident, or perhaps fell in the water, according to a prior Globe story.

In their statement, State Police said they would resume the search of the coastline if investigators find new information.

