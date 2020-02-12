A Stoughton teenager was convicted of vehicular homicide for a crash that killed his four teenage passengers in East Bridgewater nearly two years ago, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Wednesday.

Naiquan D. Hamilton, 19, was found guilty by a jury of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation for the crash that occurred on May 19, 2018, Cruz said in a statement.

Hamilton, who was 17-years-old at the time, crashed his vehicle into a tree on Route 106 in East Bridgewater at 4:06 p.m.. Three of the five male passengers with him in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was pronounced dead at Brockton Hospital, according to Cruz.