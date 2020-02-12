A Stoughton teenager was convicted of vehicular homicide for a crash that killed his four teenage passengers in East Bridgewater nearly two years ago, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced on Wednesday.
Naiquan D. Hamilton, 19, was found guilty by a jury of four counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation for the crash that occurred on May 19, 2018, Cruz said in a statement.
Hamilton, who was 17-years-old at the time, crashed his vehicle into a tree on Route 106 in East Bridgewater at 4:06 p.m.. Three of the five male passengers with him in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was pronounced dead at Brockton Hospital, according to Cruz.
The victims were identified as Christopher Desir, 17, of Brocton, and Eryck Sarblah, 17, Nicholas Joyce, 16, and David Bell, 17, all of Stoughton.
Hamilton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before he was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.
“There were no winners in the courtroom today,” Cruz said in the statement.
“Four lives were cut short before they ever began. They were not Mr. Hamilton’s to take.”
The jury found Hamilton not guilty of four counts of manslaughter by motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and four counts of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of drugs, according to Cruz.
Hamilton is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com