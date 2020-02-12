State Police announced Wednesday that the victim of a single vehicle car crash earlier this month in Marion has died of her injuries.
The victim was identified at Brooke Sweet, 20, of Mattapoisett, State Police said in a statement.
Sweet’s 2017 Nissan Murano hit a guardrail on Interstate 195 in Marion Feb. 5, leaving her with life threatening injuries the statement.
She was transported to Tobey Hospital and then Beth Israel Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
According to the statement, Sweet was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
